According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 children in the United States are affected by childhood obesity.

And during the COVID-19 pandemic, children gained weight at a faster rate compared to non-pandemic periods.

Researchers specifically looked at June through November of 2020 and found that the rate of BMI increase, or body mass index, for children aged 6 to 11, more than doubled.

While genetic factors causing obesity cannot be changed, your child’s surrounding environment, diet and exercise level may be affecting their weight.

Since children can now spend most of their time at school, it’s an ideal place for obesity prevention efforts.

Schools should offer healthy food options, increase children’s daily minutes of physical activity and offer services from school nurses.

You can learn more about school based approaches on the CDC’s website, and be sure to talk to your child’s doctor if you have questions about your child’s weight.