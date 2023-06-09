Getting to daycare and the doctor’s office is hard enough on any given day, let alone during the pandemic. But not everyone had the same disruption.

Researchers at Oklahoma State University found that child care and children’s medical check ups for black and multiracial, low socioeconomic, and urban families have been missed at the highest rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Physically getting to the appointment wasn’t the only problem. Poor families and families in urban areas missed more telemedicine visits, too. States with the highest rates of missed preventive medical visits for kids were Alaska, California and New Mexico, as well as Washington, D.C., Florida, Nevada and North Dakota reported the lowest rates of missed medical appointments for kids.

Catching up on doctor’s visits is important for kids to make sure there aren’t any concerns and to stay up to date on vaccines.