A recent editorial in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry contextualizes the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of older adults by reviewing recent studies.

The editorial found that resilience of older adults has been apparent throughout the pandemic.

They continue to experience lower rates of adverse mental health symptoms despite higher rates of hospitalization and mortality.

But they are still not immune to the stressors of the pandemic.

The recent studies link social isolation to decreased independence in routine activities, cognitive decline and worsening mental health symptoms for some older adults during the pandemic.

This impacted groups of both cognitively-intact older adults and those with dementia.

So as the pandemic weighs on, consider checking in on your family or friends who may be socially isolated.

And see a doctor if there are persistent mood changes or a decline in physical abilities or cognition.