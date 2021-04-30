The reason diabetics should get the COVID vaccine

COVID-19 has torn across the United States, affecting people from all parts of life. But new research from the CDC states that diabetics may be at a particularly high risk of complications.

The CDC statement explains that diabetics infected with the virus are more likely to require hospitalization, be admitted to the ICU, require life support or even die.

When diabetics get sick, their eating and drinking habits change, making blood sugar harder to manage. Even in those who don’t require hospital admission, it is important to check blood sugars more often and watch out for signs of diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition when the blood sugar goes too high.

So what can we do to prevent this? Get vaccinated!

While it is important for everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it becomes available, it is especially important for people suffering with diabetes in order to prevent these complications. This includes type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.