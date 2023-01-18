Over the last few years e-scooters have been popping up everywhere, becoming a popular form of transportation for both children and adults. But recent research shows they may be more dangerous than you think.

Researchers at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. found that the number of kids with e-scooter related injuries who required hospital stays have more than doubled in the last decade. Researchers looked at 1,500 e-scooter related injuries in kids across more than 100 emergency rooms. They found that 1 out of every 10 kids suffered a head injury and 1 in 4 had arm fractures.

With increased numbers of kids requiring hospital stays after their injuries, this could also mean that e-scooter related injuries have also become more severe.

If you’re a parent, it might be a good idea to make sure your kids wear protective equipment, including a helmet if using an e-scooter.