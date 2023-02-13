There are two types of trans fat. Industrially produced and naturally occurring from certain animals.

Industrially produced trans fat is formed by a process that solidifies oil to be used in processed and packaged foods.

Although some countries have banned artificial trans fat, small amounts can still be found in food at your grocery store.

Trans fat can increase your bad cholesterol and decrease the good kind of cholesterol. According to the American Heart Association, they can also increase your risk of developing heart disease and stroke.

Small amounts of naturally occurring trans fat is found in meats. While more research is needed, the risk from eating these is moderation is likely not as harmful as artificial trans fat.

The American Heart Association recommends prioritizing lean protein options.

They also say you can cut back on eating foods with trans fats by reading the nutrition labels and in restaurants asking waiters what oil is used to cook the food.

Healthy oils include those from olives, and sunflowers, along with certain nuts.

Complement these replacements with a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.