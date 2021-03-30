Thinking realistically, not positively

There is often pressure on people to be optimistic, especially when times are tough. Advocates say it’s better for mental health than thinking negative thoughts.

But now experts from Harvard say thinking realistically is actually best. They say realism is better for the mind than fantasies associated with extreme positive or negative thought patterns.

Finding faith in yourself that you can deal with whatever comes your way, good or bad, is key. Living in the moment, maintaining a good support system, finding something meaningful to identify with, and focusing on the things in life that are important to you, are good ways to help secure that faith.

We will all do better, experts say, if we live as though reality were real instead of being shocked by it.