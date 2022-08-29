From red splotches, to bullseye patterns, to bumps indistinguishable from other bug bites, tick bites may be painless, but they leave a mark.

Now, a study finds some doctors are quick to test for Lyme disease, but may miss more common tick-borne diseases

The most dangerous part of the tick is its saliva, which can carry dangerous microbes that cause serious health problems. The top microbes of concern include three types of bacteria: borrelia, ehrlichia, and rickettsia.

Borrelia causes Lyme disease, the most well-known tick-borne disease, but not the most common.

University of North Carolina researchers found that doctors test for Lyme disease over twice as often as for the other two diseases caused by ticks, even though the other two can be seven to ten times more common.

Doctors say it’s a reminder of the importance of acting quickly if you notice a tick bite.