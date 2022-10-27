The average person wakes up around three or four times a night, and they are usually able to fall right back to sleep.

However, experts from Harvard Medical School warn that, as we age, we can wake up more frequently, leading to lesser quality sleep.

To help stay asleep, wear earplugs to reduce noises that may startle you.

Eyemasks can block light and also produce a calming effect for a peaceful nights rest.

Avoiding caffeine at least 6 hours before bedtime can help reduce the number of times you may need to wake up to use the restroom.

If you do wake up in the night, try to avoid scrolling on the phone or reading a book.

Try meditation, deep breathing, or listening to a sound machine to give your body adequate time to fall back to sleep.

With these tips, you can help minimize disruptions that may wake you up at night.

However, another cause of nighttime waking is sleep apnea, in which breathing frequently stops and starts during sleep.

Be sure to see your doctor if you suspect you or your partner may have sleep apnea signs of snoring, snorting, restlessness during sleep, or fatigue after a full night’s rest.