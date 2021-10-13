Tips to ease swelling in arms and legs

Lower leg and foot swelling, also called edema, is caused by abnormal fluid from your veins building up in those areas.

Many things can cause this swelling, such as standing for a long period of time, eating too much salt, or even heat.

As temperatures rise, the heat can cause the blood vessels to expand, resulting in fluid going into the legs or feet.

Risk of leg swelling can also increase with age or being overweight.

Thankfully, there are several measures you can take to reduce the swelling.

Prop your feet up with several pillows when you sit or lie down, wear compression stockings, cut down your salt intake, and just simply move around.

Be sure to keep an eye out for any signs of trouble, because some forms of swelling could be a sign of harmful conditions.

Swelling in only one leg could signal a blood clot.

Any sudden swelling or any symptoms with swelling like shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure are also warning signs.

If you see any of these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.