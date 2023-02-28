More than 3,000,000 American middle and high school students use tobacco.

That is according to new data released by the FDA and CDC looking at a nationwide survey of students in 2022.

It breaks down to 16.5% of high school students, and 4.5% of middle school students.

For the ninth year in a row, e-cigarettes were the most popular product.

Students who had bad grades and experienced significant stress, as well as LGBTQ+ and socioeconomically disadvantaged students, had higher use.

Tobacco has many harmful health effects including for the brain and lungs.

According to the CDC, commercial tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the u-s and youth use of tobacco in any form is unsafe.

Parents, teachers and doctors can all help reduce youth tobacco use by helping kids understand and avoid the dangers and encourage those who use tobacco to quit.