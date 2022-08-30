If you travel outside the U.S. with your dog, you may need your dog’s rabies vaccine certification to return back to the U.S..

The CDC says dogs entering the U.S. from a high risk country will have to be at least six months old, look healthy, and have a valid rabies vaccination certificate or a valid CDC dog import certificate. Your dog will also have to enter the U.S. through one of the 18 airports with a CDC quarantine station.

If your dog doesn’t meet that criteria, you’ll have to make a reservation at a CDC approved animal care facility at the airports in Miami, Atlanta, L.A., or New York JFK.

Dogs that have been to a high risk rabies country and don’t have the vaccination certificate, a dog import permit, or a reservation with an animal care facility may be denied entry and you may have to pay for them to be sent back.