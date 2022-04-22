Many children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms, like cough, low fever, or fatigue.

But for some with a rare condition, it can be serious, even deadly.

It’s called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C and it’s linked to COVID-19.

The heart, lungs, brain and other organs become inflamed.

Researchers from children’s hospital of Philadelphia found that MIS-C can put a strain on a child’s heart.

However, with treatment, heart recovery starts in as little as 1 week with complete recovery within 3 months of diagnosis.

The study suggests that with proper diagnosis and treatment, children with MIS-C recover quickly.

They can even return to activities they love, like competitive sports, after 3 month

Contact your child’s doctor right away if you notice signs of MIS-C, ongoing fever plus more than one of the following: stomach pain, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, dizziness or lightheadedness, skin rash or vomiting.