Treating sleep apnea in children

Doctors say sleeping less than five hours a night increases a teen’s risk of high blood pressure, obesity and heart disease.

One cause of poor sleep quality is obstructive sleep apnea.

Health experts say children and teens who snore, gasp or snort while sleeping should be tested for obstructive sleep apnea.

Ways to treat obstructive sleep apnea, inefficient sleep and short sleep time include behavioral, medical and surgical options. Consistent and earlier bed times for children have been linked to improved sleep quality.

And doctors say later school start times after 8:30 a.m. for middle and high school students may help improve sleep quality and lower children’s risk for heart disease and obesity.