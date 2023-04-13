Sodium is an essential nutrient, but when consumed in excess can lead to several health issues such as heart disease, stroke and premature death.

A global target to reduce sodium intake 30% by 2025 was put in place, but the World Health Organization says the world is currently off track to reach this goal.

The global average estimate of salt intake is ten point eight grams a day, which is more than double the organization’s recommendation of five grams per day.

They say that implementing sodium reduction policies could save an estimated 7 million lives by 2030. But so far only 9 countries have implemented such policies, and the United States is not one of them.

Sodium in pre-packaged or ultra-processed foods pose a great risk to high sodium consumption, things like frozen meals, canned foods and deli meats.

The CDC recommends checking nutrition labels, opting for foods that say “reduced sodium” and looking for fresh, frozen or canned veggies with no sodium added are all good ways to reduce your intake.

And be sure to talk to your doctor if you have concerns about your sodium intake, as they can direct you to resources and guidance that may be helpful.