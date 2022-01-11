Type 2 diabetes impact on children’s eyes

A Healthy You
Posted: / Updated:

Type 2 diabetes can damage many parts of the body, like the heart, kidneys and even the eyes.

Research shows type 2 diabetes can damage the retina, which can lead to vision loss or blindness.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic studied the risk of developing serious eye disease- among children with type 2 diabetes and children with type 1 diabetes.

They found that children with type 2 diabetes had almost double the risk of developing severe eye complications compared to children with type 1 diabetes.

The researchers recommend that children with type 2 diabetes undergo eye exams more frequently than their peers and those with type 1 diabetes.

If your child has type 2 diabetes, doctors say they should see a pediatrician regularly.

And if your child has any issues with their vision, be sure to tell their doctor immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories