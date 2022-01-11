Type 2 diabetes impact on children’s eyes

Type 2 diabetes can damage many parts of the body, like the heart, kidneys and even the eyes.

Research shows type 2 diabetes can damage the retina, which can lead to vision loss or blindness.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic studied the risk of developing serious eye disease- among children with type 2 diabetes and children with type 1 diabetes.

They found that children with type 2 diabetes had almost double the risk of developing severe eye complications compared to children with type 1 diabetes.

The researchers recommend that children with type 2 diabetes undergo eye exams more frequently than their peers and those with type 1 diabetes.

If your child has type 2 diabetes, doctors say they should see a pediatrician regularly.

And if your child has any issues with their vision, be sure to tell their doctor immediately.