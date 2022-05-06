With stay-at-home orders in place, many would think birth rates would’ve increased during a pandemic, but the reality is birth rates decreased.

There was a decrease in births in January 2021 compared to January 2020. Women were not getting pregnant around march and April 2020, when the first COVID-19 lockdowns occurred.

Here are a few takeaways from the national center for health statistics :

– Researchers found a 2% decline in births from 2020 to 2021

– There was a 9% drop in January 2021 as compared to January 2020

– And a decline in birth rates across all ethnicities in the first half of last year

It’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in declining of births, but more research is needed to determine the pandemic-specific factors that led to that decline, such as economic uncertainty and lack of job security.