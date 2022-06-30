Throughout the pandemic, thousands of nursing home residents and staff died from COVID-19.

But how did these outbreaks happen? Recently published research may provide the most comprehensive answer to that question so far.

Researchers from University of Chicago, Brown, and Harvard reviewed studies of nursing home outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic and noticed some patterns.

First: they found nursing home facilities in counties with the highest COVID-19 rates were the most likely to face outbreaks.

This was probably due to what researchers called “foot traffic.” Referring to high numbers of staff coming and going every day, the phrase means the virus might have hitched a ride in too.

Second: larger facilities were more likely to face outbreaks than small ones, likely because the more people huddled together under the same roof meant a higher likelihood of transmission.

Researchers hope that these findings can help prevent future outbreaks in nursing homes, keeping all of our loved ones safe.