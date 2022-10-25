Postpartum depression is known for causing depressive symptoms in new parents.

But new research is showing symptoms occur after one year.

Researchers at Rutgers University found a quarter of parents with children over a year old still deal with postpartum depression.

If untreated, it can have a negative impact on the entire family.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening for parental postpartum depression up to one year post birth.

Only some pediatricians say they performed screenings and many did not have adequate tools to do so.

Extending screening times past a year and giving pediatricians better assistance could make a difference for many families.

Be sure to talk to your or your child’s doctor if you experience depressive symptoms or to learn more.