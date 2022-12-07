Food stamp programs feed one in five children using special debit cards that can only be used on food, not cigarettes or alcohol.

But are fears of food stamp misuse overblown? Food stamp fraud rates were high in the 70s, but have declined to less than 1.5% today.

A new study using grocery gift cards shows they are in fact being used as intended.

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin led a study of low-income families with kids aged 5-11 and gave half the families a combination of produce boxes and ten dollar grocery gift cards every week for four weeks.

They found the kids doubled their intake of healthy food items, and kept it up even four weeks after they stopped getting grocery cards.

These results show that making grocery money easier to use does help poor families eat better.