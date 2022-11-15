The United States had the highest rate of motor vehicle deaths compared to other high income countries.

According to recent CDC data, around a third of all deaths involve an alcohol impaired driver.

About a quarter involve speeding and half from someone not wearing a seatbelt.

Other countries have found a way to reduce deaths via an approach called safe system.

This according to the U.S. Department of Transportation calls for safer vehicles, speeds, roads, post crash care and safer people.

It also accounts for human error and works to protect everyone on the road.

Public health officials are asking for the implementation of this strategy.

And to learn more about this approach, visit the CDC’s website.