E-cigarettes and vapes can be used to help some people stop smoking, but new research shows it could also create cavities.

Both good and bad types of bacteria naturally live in the mouth but cavities can form if there’s too few good bacteria or too much bad bacteria.

Researchers at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine studied how e-cigarettes and vaping change this balance of bacteria.

They found the good bacteria that protect teeth stop growing when these products are used and people who use e-cigarettes or vapes have a higher risk of cavities than those who don’t.

Talk to your dentist about the health of your teeth if you use e-cigarettes or vape – and help keep cavities away by flossing and brushing your teeth twice a day.