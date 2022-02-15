In recent years, more and more people report using e-cigarettes or ‘vaping’, especially young adults.

Much is still not known about their safety and long-term effects.

Vaping is often thought of as less harmful than smoking, but it may still pose serious risks to your health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers at the mayo clinic found people using e-cigarettes were more likely to experience COVID-19 symptoms like chest pain, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of taste and smell, compared with non-users.

Researchers warn both COVID-19 and vaping can cause inflammation in your lungs and body, creating a combined effect that may increase your likelihood of symptoms.

Health experts encourage all users to reduce or stop using e-cigarettes while COVID-19 spreads in our communities.