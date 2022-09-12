Researchers at the Veteran Affairs Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention say newer veterans are more likely to die by suicide than veterans who separated from the military more than five years ago.

The researchers say there are ways to support veterans with suicide prevention. For friends and families of vets, these include talking, to offer support and to listen, as well as safeguarding any firearms. For vets, health experts recommend finding someone to talk to, like a licensed therapist or a doctor.

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of sadness or suicidal thoughts, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.