Vision can impact learning in children

Being able to read what’s on the whiteboard or projector screen in the front of a classroom is essential to doing well in school.

Children with uncorrected vision problems are at a disadvantage, and some families do not have access to vision care or the finances to purchase prescription eyewear.

A recent medical study in Baltimore public schools showed that some children who are provided vision care and prescription eyeglasses by a school vision program achieved better test scores.

Mobile eye clinics with licensed optometrists performed eye exams and provided the children with prescription eyeglasses, even replacing the glasses if they were reported broken or lost.

One year after being given eyeglasses, girls did better on their reading test scores, and so did children in special education classes.

Supporting vision programs at more publics schools can help students thrive in school. Talk to your local school board if this could help children in your community.