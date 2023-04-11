Prior research has shown that low levels of vitamin d in the blood may be associated with a higher risk of developing diabetes.

Vitamin D is a popular supplement and is sometimes added to food. But it is also produced by the body when UV rays from the sun strike the skin.

The vitamin helps maintain our body’s functions like maintaining insulin and glucose levels.

A study recently found a 15% relative reduction in the risk of developing diabetes in those who took vitamin D supplements.

Researchers estimate vitamin d supplementation could delay the onset of diabetes for more than 10 million people worldwide.

But scientists are also urging caution, vitamin D, like all supplements, have safe limits and that too much of even a good thing can be dangerous.

Adults typically need only 600 IUs a day — or 800 for those over the age of 71.