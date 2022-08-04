It is common to see some mental hiccups with age, but research has shown that 40% of Alzheimer’s and related dementias could be delayed or even prevented.

Here are some helpful tips you could do to reduce your risk and slow its progression:

The CDC recommends remaining active and maintaining a healthy weight. For those with diabetes be sure to keep track of and manage your blood sugars.

Make sure to get that blood pressure under control if it’s too high.

Talk to a professional about preventing and correcting hearing loss.

Find support if you’re feeling depressed or blue.

Lastly, make sure to limit those alcoholic drinks and avoid smoking.

The effects of aging are a natural part of life but these lifestyle habits may help keep your brain healthy.