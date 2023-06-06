Do you remember your parents telling you to eat your fruits and veggies? And they promised that they’re good for you? Turns out they were right.

A study in the UK monitored the diets of more than 100,000 people, and found out which types of food were more likely to cause heart attacks and stroke. Perhaps not surprisingly, foods that were high in processed sugars like pastries and syrups were linked to heart disease and stroke. Believe it or not, even honey, which many people think is natural, has processed sugar.

On the flip side, people who ate more fruits, vegetables and dairy products had lower risk of heart disease and stroke. Those that ate fiber also had lower risk of heart disease. Fiber can be found in veggies.

Another finding – eating more carbs overall was not linked to heart disease or strokes.