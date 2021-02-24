What to expect after the COVID-19 vaccination

You’ve been waiting a long time for this, the hopes of getting the vaccine and leaving COVID behind.

But you may be nervous about the side effects. But worry no more, we’re here to fill you in and let you know what to do.

Pain and swelling on your arm, flu-like symptoms such as fevers and chills. These are normal signs of you’re building immunity. Feel free to take ibuprofen or acetaminophen with your doctor’s ok.

Use a cool washcloth over the injection site and don’t exercise right after. And remember to drink plenty of fluids. You should be symptom-free in a few days. But remember to let your doctor know if the symptoms worsen. And don’t forget to take your second shot.