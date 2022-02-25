Giving birth surrounded by doctors and nurses in a hospital room, may be overwhelming for some.

A small but growing number of women have been turning to home births.

According to researchers at University of Maryland and Boston University, home births have more than doubled over the last decade.

But experts at American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advise hospital and accredited birthing centers are the safest places to deliver your baby.

While home births may feel more comfortable and empowering for some, according to a 2015 study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, home births carry double the risk of newborn deaths and seizures.

According to specialists, a vast majority of births go smoothly, but in the small percentage of emergencies, stakes can be high. Hospitals allow for faster care in emergencies for moms and babies that could be life-saving.

Talk to your doctor about your concerns and the birthing experience you want.