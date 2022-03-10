Diet, exercise, and daily medications can help people manage their high blood pressure. And some recent studies show Americans are making progress.

But high blood pressure can also be dangerous, even deadly, and lead to things like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage.

While high blood pressure crises are relatively rare, researchers from the Smidt Heart Institute found that rates of hospitalization and death related to high blood pressure more than doubled in the last 20 years.

Researchers looked at data from across the country and found that while men were more at risk, women had similar rates of dying from dangerously high blood pressure.

These results stress the importance of maintaining a healthy blood pressure and staying prepared by knowing the danger signs.

Experts warn people to watch out for things like headaches, chest pain, and difficulty breathing. These may be symptoms that your blood pressure is too high.

Blood pressure management must be individually tailored. Speak with your medical team about which strategies are right for you.

If you have high blood pressure and experience concerning symptoms, talk to your doctor right away or call 911 for immediate help.