Each year 1 in 4 adults age 65 and older suffer a fall in the U.S. That’s 36 million falls per year.

Injuries from falls are more common as we age and can make you less independent.

But there are effective ways to prevent these injuries.

Older adults or caregivers can use the CDC’s new falls free checkup to learn about their risk.

The free online check-up only takes a few minutes and includes 13 simple yes or no questions to tell you if you are high risk for a fall.

You are then shown a video that explains your results and tells you what to do next to decrease your fall risk.

Those at increased risk are encouraged to make an appointment with their primary care doctor.

Physical therapy, strength and balance exercises and talking to your doctors about your medications are all ways to reduce your fall risk moving forward.

Check out the falls free check up on the CDC web site today to help prevent a fall tomorrow!