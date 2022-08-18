Women may be at higher risk of developing long COVID. Long COVID describes a collection of symptoms that may remain for weeks, or even longer, after initial symptoms of COVID started.

Researchers at Johnson & Johnson analyzed data from about 1.3 million patients. They found that women were 22 percent more likely to develop long COVID.

They found that women had long term symptoms including ear, nose, throat, mood, nervous, GI systems, and skin conditions.

Men were more likely to experience long term problems with their blood sugars and with their kidneys.

The researchers suggest that disparities in access to care could affect the course of these conditions leading to more long term complications.

If you think you may have long term health issues after having a COVID-19 infection, talk to your health care provider.