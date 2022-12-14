A new study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows how kids and teens may feel about the words their parents use to describe their weight.

Researchers surveyed over 4,000 10-17-year-olds in the U.S. and their parents and found that kids said they were embarrassed or ashamed when their parents called them “overweight” or said they were “gaining too much weight.”

At least one-third reported being sad when their parents called them “large” or “extremely obese” And showed that girls may have stronger negative reactions to these words than boys.

Kids and teens preferred neutral terms like “healthy weight” And reported that they never want to hear the words “fat”, “obese” or “plus-size”.

These findings emphasize how important words are that support instead of stigmatize a child when talking about their weight.