Working from home may threaten your health

There’s nothing like being able to go to work in the next room. Living at the office comes with its perks. However, experts at Cedars-Sinai have noticed some downsides when it comes to health, too.

People have been developing more joint pains. Others, with the fridge right next to them, have been packing on the pounds.

The isolation has also led to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and substance use. But there are a few things you can do to avoid these issues.

One. Fix your workspace. Sit with your back and wrists straight and your computer screen at eye level to avoid too much strain.

Two. Get up and move around to keep your muscles conditioned.

Three. Watch what you eat. Weight gain can cause more problems, like type 2 diabetes or liver disease.

Four. Get help if you need it. If you’re struggling, you can reach out to a health professional.