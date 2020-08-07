ABC 25 Local Lifestyle – Evansville Philharmonic holding Gala for new season (08/07/20)

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Watch
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Together Tri-State
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Back to School
Destination Indiana
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Crews inspect White River after diesel fuel spill
Top Stories
Infant death under investigation in Evansville
Evansville man arrested after getting stuck in chimney
Gallery
HPD investigating shooting in the area of JFK Basketball Courts
Gov. Pritzker announces new rules for businesses regarding face masks
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday Preview Show
NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans
Big Tournament
Japan 2020
Big Time Basketball
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Home Team Friday Preview: Memorial Tigers
Video
Top Stories
Indiana Fever visit Evansville
Video
Memorial student receives birthday wishes from dozens of sports celebrities
Video
Reich adjusts to new kind of training camp
Home Team Friday Preview: Mater Dei
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Community Calendar
Indiana Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
Tristate Career & Trade Fair
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
Tips for the TriState
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Fix it Friday (08/07/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC Local Lifestyles – Indrani Goradia (08/07/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food For Life (08/07/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyle – Evansville Philharmonic holding Gala for new season (08/07/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (08/07/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – King’s Great Buys: how to dress a salad
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Professionals
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyle – Evansville Philharmonic holding Gala for new season (08/07/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Aug 7, 2020 / 01:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2020 / 01:31 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Weather
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
Vanderburgh County woman facing felony election fraud charge
Video
Indiana school mask requirement amended
Indiana venues say they are 30-60 days from closing
Video