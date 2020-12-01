ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Plexaderm

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
ISP seeks applications for new officers
Top Stories
Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum officials explain Warrick Operations deal
Video
Portion of South Burkhardt Road to close Wednesday for sewer repairs
Vigo Co. Sheriff doubts robbery connections
Welborn Baptist Foundation awarding more than $1.5 million in grants for early education
Sports
Local Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Masters Report
Top Stories
USI women’s basketball caps off strong opening weekend with win
Video
Top Stories
Tell City suspends athletics through Dec. 13
Video
Owensboro defeats Graves County to advance to state quarterfinals
Video
NFL COVID-19: Ravens-Steelers game postponed again
KWC cancels game at Murray State due to COVID concerns
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Top Stories
1st COVID vaccines should go to health care workers, nursing homes, panel says
Video
Top Stories
Indiana COVID deaths nearly double during November, Gov. extends emergency order
Top Stories
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
If you traveled for Thanksgiving, ‘assume you were exposed,’ Birx says
IDPH: 12,542 new confirmed & probable COVID-19 cases; 125 additional deaths
US panel votes to provide healthcare personnel and long-term care residents first COVID-19 vaccine shots
Video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Buy Local
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Movie Critic Jim Hunter
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Plexaderm
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Celebration of Leadership
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Harpist Emily Fife
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Solarbron Pointe
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Daily Dish
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Holiday Memories Made From Scratch
Home for the Holidays Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
12 days of Giveaways!
Previous Contest Winners
Land of Lights Contest
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles (12/01/2020) – Plexaderm
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 1, 2020 / 03:50 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 1, 2020 / 03:51 PM CST
Tia Leslie shows us how to look younger with Plexaderm.
Trending Stories
Weather
Evansville Police investigate Tuesday shooting with two victims
Video
Coronavirus outbreak at another Kentucky nursing home
Indiana COVID deaths nearly double during November, Gov. extends emergency order
Major drug bust after driver reported for allegedly following woman