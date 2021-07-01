ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Adam Trinkel & Fireworks on the Ohio

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Destination Indiana
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday after 5
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Deaconess, Baptist Health finalize plans to jointly operate Madisonville hospital
Top Stories
Illinois man caught allegedly driving nearly 150 mph while drunk
Journalist recalls interview with man convicted in 1998 Moto Mart shooting death
Video
In-Depth with Brad Byrd: The last roll call
Video
DNR needs help counting wild turkeys in Indiana
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Rose among Samoan athletes still headed to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Mikaela Jenkins thrilled to be competing in Paralympic Summer Games
Video
SIAC announces male and female Athlete of the Year
Video
NCAA clears athletes to earn money from their fame
Henderson Flash making a move in the Ohio Valley League standings
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Arts in Maclure Park 07/01/2021
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – VCHD continues offering vaccines
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Adam Trinkel & Fireworks on the Ohio
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Sheriff Dave Wedding on fireworks safety
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish 07/01/2021
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ron makes pasta salad 06/30/2021
Video
Contests
Guns and Hoses 2021
Summer Smash
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Adam Trinkel & Fireworks on the Ohio
Lifestyles
Posted:
Jul 1, 2021 / 12:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2021 / 12:32 PM CDT
Trending Stories
Bruno, the bear that rambled over several US states, dies in Louisiana
Evansville youth pastor fired after being charged with sexual assault
Video
Illinois man caught allegedly driving nearly 150 mph while drunk
In-Depth with Brad Byrd: The last roll call
Video
Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law