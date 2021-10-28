Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Fall Festival
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Fort Branch mom and daughter sentenced for COVID wire fraud
Top Stories
Firefighters spend two hours putting our mobile home fire
Bones found several miles from Newburgh beach are not Heather Teague
Evansville face mask mandate in city/county buildings lifted
EPD believe 4 children were exposed to fentanyl after investigating toddler’s death from overdose
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Team USA will wear buffalo plaid uniforms by Ralph Lauren in Beijing
Video
Top Stories
Jaheim Williams wins week #10 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Report: Khalil Mack not expected to play for the Bears this week as he deals with a foot injury
Ozzie Albies gets America free Taco Bell tacos after stealing base in World Series
Braves’ pitcher hit by 102-mph comebacker, breaks leg in World Series opener
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (10/28/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Kris Zinn Fashion Guru (10/28/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Boys & Girls Club (10/28/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Home Envy: Accessibility (10/28/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Downtown Evansville Halloween Stroll & Trunk-or-Treat Car Show (10/28/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Check on Mom: Maternal Mental Health (10/27/2021)
Video
Contests
Straub Family Homecoming Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Previous Contest Winners
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (10/28/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Oct 28, 2021 / 12:15 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2021 / 12:15 PM CDT
Trending Stories
EPD believe 4 children were exposed to fentanyl after investigating toddler’s death from overdose
Video
A barge too far: Ohio River proposal facing backlash from environmental group, Evansville City Council
Video
Famed tattoo artist Kat Von D making permanent move from California to Indiana
Fort Branch mom and daughter sentenced for COVID wire fraud
Bones found several miles from Newburgh beach are not Heather Teague