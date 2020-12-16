Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Links from Eyewitness News
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
LIVE: First vaccines being administered in Madisonville
Live
Top Stories
Hopkins County officials give COVID update
Frontline workers at Deaconess Gateway receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
INDOT crews prep roads for winter weather
Video
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Baptist Health Madisonville
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday MVP
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2021
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Big 10 Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
Top Stories
Aces beat SEMO in OT
WATCH: Florida man retrieves golf ball off gator’s back
Video
IU, Purdue call off Old Oaken Bucket Game, citing COVID-19 testing results
Video
Henderson Co. pauses all winter high school sports until January
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Top Stories
Michigan man writes ‘obituary’ to his beloved bowling alley
Top Stories
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker giving COVID update
Live
Top Stories
LIVE: Gov. Holcomb giving COVID update
LIVE: First vaccines being administered in Madisonville
Live
Hopkins County officials give COVID update
WATCH: Boston hospital workers celebrate COVID-19 vaccine arrival in viral TikTok video
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Pledge Of Allegiance
Buy Local
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Military Greetings
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – 12 Days of Giveaways: Pet Supplies Plus (12/16/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Encompass Health (12/16/20)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Power Swabs (12/16/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (12/16/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Brothers Big Sisters (12/16/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Silver Birch Living (12/15/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Pro Football Challenge 2020
12 days of Giveaways!
Land of Lights Contest
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – American Senior Communities (12/16/20)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Dec 16, 2020 / 12:08 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2020 / 12:08 PM CST
Trending Stories
Weather
Hopkins County officials give COVID update
LIVE: First vaccines being administered in Madisonville
Live
Frontline workers at Deaconess Gateway receive COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Rally held at University of Evansville to protest proposal to cut programs
Video