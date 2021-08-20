ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Angel Rhodes shares her new song (08/20/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- Parents are signing a petition asking the Diocese of Evansville to remove its mask mandate for students, staff members, and visitors of all Catholic schools within the diocese.

Lauren Gries started the 'Make Masking in Schools an Individual Parental Choice' petition which has garnered nearly 300 signatures in three days.

The petition states, "By forcing masks on children, rather than allowing parents and families to make those individual choices, our basic human right of choice is taken away."