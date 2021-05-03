ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Angel Rhodes Wilder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging residents who may have purchased consumer products advises to see a fair resolution on faculty products.

Rokita released this statement saying: “I advise all Hoosiers who have purchased faulty products to seek a fair resolution. “If something you recently purchased is defective, don’t hesitate to act. Find out what the company that made the product is offering as a solution and take advantage of it.”