ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – AVMA Zoonotic Diseases and State Fairs (07/28/2021)

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT)--Fairfield police found two people unresponsive at a home in the 800 block of Mt. Vernon Road. Someone saw those two people inside of the home and called 911. Wayne County dispatchers received that call just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

When emergency crews arrived to the scene, those two people were declared dead. Investigators have identified them as Cory Baker, 36 and Amanda Tucker, 41. Both of them are from Fairfield. Autopsies have been scheduled as the investigation continues.