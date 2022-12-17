ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Backyarding Trends in 2022 (12/17/2021)

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) - Officials have confirmed that a Hopkins County man that was listed as missing after tornadoes hit western Kentucky on Friday has been found. He was the last missing person listed in Kentucky.

According to officials, Joshua Settle was located at work on Friday morning. Gov. Andy Beshear said in his briefing on Friday that the Hopkins County man was the last person in Kentucky listed as missing after the tornadoes last weekend.