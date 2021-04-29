ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Bethel Manor

DELPHI, Ind. — An Indiana man arrested for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl is now being investigated for a possible tie to the 2017 Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

James Brian Chadwell, 42, was arrested last week and was charged with attempted murder and other crimes. The sheriff said Chadwell has been on their radar in the Delphi case and they are now looking into him.