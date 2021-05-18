ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Better Business Bureau talks senior scams

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
UE Lawsuit
Washington Newsroom
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘Scramblin’ for Hope’ raises money for Mitochondrial Disease
Video
Top Stories
Tent outside ER at Owensboro Health put up during pandemic comes down
Video
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility raises awareness about assistance program
Where are they on that project: Historic Riverside Dr. home hit by two cars
Video
Gibson County students graduate 4T Academy
Sports
Local Sports
Indy 500
Big 10 Sports
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Japan 2021
Bear Blitz
Indy Blitz
Video Game News
Top Stories
While Andy Dalton remains the Bears’ starter, Matt Nagy wants Justin Fields, Nick Foles to compete for the job
Top Stories
IndyCar drivers set to take the track for first day of practice
Video
Mark Rohrer leaving Southridge for Gibson Southern
Otters unveil new uniforms
Video
Evansville Otters show off new uniforms at Bosse Field
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Send us your weather pics and video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
COVID
Coronavirus: Then and Now
COVID Indiana stories
COVID Kentucky stories
COVID Illinois stories
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
Indiana numbers
Kentucky numbers
Illinois numbers
Top Stories
What does new mask guidance mean for unvaccinated kids and their parents?
Video
Top Stories
Most virus-related restrictions lifted for Kentucky courts
Tent outside ER at Owensboro Health put up during pandemic comes down
Video
HIV/AIDS vaccine: Why don’t we have one after 37 years, when we have several for COVID-19 after a few months?
Dubois County Health Department to open Covid Vaccine Clinics to ages 12 and older
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Every Day Heroes
Senior Send-Off!
Virtual Home and Garden Show
Pledge Of Allegiance
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Hoosier Lottery
Community Calendar
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Remarkable Woman
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Practical Navigator Book
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- EVPL Summer Reading
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles-Plexaderm
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Evansville Civic Theatre Shakespeare Show
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Better Business Bureau talks senior scams
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- To wear or not to wear a mask Dr. Carroll explains
Video
Contests
Holiday World Contest
French lick
Arab Fight the Bite
Honest Abe Contest
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tristate Deals
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Better Business Bureau talks senior scams
Lifestyles
Posted:
May 18, 2021 / 11:46 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2021 / 11:46 AM CDT
Trending Stories
NYPD cop’s dog slept in heated room while son froze in garage: testimony
Gallery
Evansville businesses struggling to find workers
Video
Holiday World Contest
Ron’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 18
Video
Buddy Ball league providing baseball for all
Video