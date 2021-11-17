Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Tri-State COVID-19 Numbers
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Victim identified in stabbing death investigation in Evansville
Top Stories
COVID vaccine clinic for children being held in Owensboro
Suspects identified in Mt. Zion Church vandalism
Bridge inspections scheduled in western Kentucky
Mile Wide Beer Company announces closure of Owensboro location
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Colts’ EJ Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for punt block TD
Top Stories
Career night for Kuhlman leads Aces to home win
US Olympians face uncertain road to Beijing
Daviess Co. ready for showdown with mighty St. X
Video
VOTE NOW: Week 13 Home Team Friday MVP
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Horoscopes
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Culler Beauty (11/17/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Brothers Big Sisters (11/17/2021)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Jamie Gwen: Holiday Entertaining with Flair (11/17/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Santa Claus is coming to Eastland Mall! (11/17/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (11/17/2021)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Your Teeth (11/16/2021)
Video
Contests
Light Up a Few More Faces
Hadi Shrine Circus Giveaway
Home for the Holidays Contest
Land of Lights Contest
25 days of Giveaways!
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Big Brothers Big Sisters (11/17/2021)
Lifestyles
Posted:
Nov 17, 2021 / 11:48 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2021 / 11:48 AM CST
Trending Stories
Victim identified in stabbing death investigation in Evansville
EPD: Two people arrested after cockroaches found in baby’s bassinet
Video
Four people arrested in toddler’s overdose death now charged with murder
Video
Evansville Police investigate disappearance of 5-year-old
Man who lived in house where alleged murder and rape occurred says he had no idea it was happening
Video