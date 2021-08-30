ABC 25 Local Lifestyles: Blues on the Rock with Paul Mattingly

MADISONVILLE, Ky. – Traffic on U.S. 60 near the Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County will be rerouted along a short temporary diversion that runs adjacent to U.S. 60 beginning Tuesday.

The diversion will contain two lanes to facilitate two-way traffic. This traffic change will remain in place for several months in order to construct the tie-in of the new U.S. 60 alignment with the existing U.S. 60 alignment.