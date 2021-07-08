ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Capers Emporium 3rd Anniversary (07/08/2021)

DUBOIS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Dubois/Spencer/Martin County COVID testing site is now closed due to a lack of funding. The state funded COVID-19 Testing Site Grant that provided this free service to Dubois, Spencer, and Martin county residents expired at the end of June.

The second round of funding for this testing site that was due to arrive on July 1 has not been allocated yet. Until a new contract is signed with IDOH the testing site will remain closed.