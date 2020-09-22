ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Castle High School Half-Pot Raffle

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Destination Illinois
Destination Indiana
Top Stories
Geotab: Hwy 41 named one of the most deadly roads in America
Video
Top Stories
Full List: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close these stores by the end of 2020
Purdue: Indiana had 21 work-related deaths on farms in 2019
US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him to do it
Governor Holcomb honors six organizations with state’s top environmental award
Gallery
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Top Stories
Hopkinsville’s Ruff Park receives renovations
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 95 ‘Takeaways from Colts’ Week 2 Win’
Video
THE MORNING AFTER: One thing for the Bears to be excited about at 2-0
NC State’s Drake Thomas stands tall for Wolfpack defense
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mesker Park Zoo Halloween COVID Changes
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Castle High School Half-Pot Raffle
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – “Love Undivided” Film
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Vanderburgh Co. Health Department
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mesker Park Zoo Upcoming Events
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Scott Schymik
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Castle High School Half-Pot Raffle
Lifestyles
Posted:
Sep 22, 2020 / 11:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2020 / 11:57 AM CDT
Time is almost up, but there’s still a chance to get involved!
Trending Stories
Driver in fatal crash at HWY-41 and Covert charged with reckless homicide
Video
Weather
Coroner confirms three dead in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41
Video
Evansville Police looking for Ford Taurus and male suspect in overnight robbery and carjacking
Video
South Carolina teacher fired after ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post
Video